The Current Price For Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 40.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.33% or $1.94. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $14.43, that puts it up 6.78 from that peak though still a striking 79.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.68 million shares over the past three months.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RIOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) registered a 14.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.33% in intraday trading to $15.48 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.76%, and it has moved by 42.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 241.72%. The short interest in Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 28.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.08, which implies a decrease of -9.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $18.50 respectively. As a result, RIOT is trading at a discount of -19.51% off the target high and 22.48% off the low.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Platforms Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) shares have gone up 298.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -153.19% against 18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.80% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.14 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.4 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.95 million and $57.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.50% and then jump by 70.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.00%. While earnings are projected to return 73.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Platforms Inc. insiders own 7.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.36%, with the float percentage being 41.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.18 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $151.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $114.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.88 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $13.15 million.