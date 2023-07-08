The $13.31 Value Of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the PK share is $15.96, that puts it down -19.91 from that peak though still a striking 19.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.53 million shares over the past three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. PK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $13.31 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.23%, and it has moved by -5.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.84%. The short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 18.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.42, which implies an increase of 18.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PK is trading at a discount of -87.83% off the target high and 2.33% off the low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares have gone up 13.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.17% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.00% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $722.73 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $667.05 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $695 million and $662 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.80%. While earnings are projected to return 136.50% in 2023.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders