Should Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Revive After A -311.06% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.88% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the NINE share is $17.10, that puts it down -311.06 from that peak though still a striking 51.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $138.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 803.63K shares over the past three months.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NINE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) registered a 15.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.88% in intraday trading to $4.16 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.97%, and it has moved by 22.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.95%. The short interest in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 36.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, NINE is trading at a discount of -68.27% off the target high and -44.23% off the low.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nine Energy Service Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shares have gone down -65.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -206.67% against 33.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.1 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $142.35 million and $167.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.70% and then drop by -3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 120.90% in 2023.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders