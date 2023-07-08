One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE)

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.59% or $1.3. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $48.90, that puts it down -845.84 from that peak though still a striking 70.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $32.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.31K shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GREE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) registered a 33.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.59% in intraday trading to $5.17 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 109.31%, and it has moved by 150.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.24%. The short interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 74.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, GREE is trading at a discount of -286.85% off the target high and -286.85% off the low.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -700.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.6 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.34 million and $29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -40.60% and then drop by -22.10% in the coming quarter.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 85734.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.