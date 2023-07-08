Now Is The Time To Buy Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)

During the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 4.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.80% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $5.90, that puts it down -330.66 from that peak though still a striking 73.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $190.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.25 million shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. RGTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) registered a -6.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.80% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.10%, and it has moved by 24.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.35%. The short interest in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 8.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -37.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, RGTI is trading at a premium of 27.01% off the target high and 27.01% off the low.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigetti Computing Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) shares have gone up 68.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.68% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.4 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.13 million and $2.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.90% and then jump by 21.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -108.10% in 2023.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc. insiders own 5.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.54%, with the float percentage being 54.78%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 16.62% of all shares), a total value of $15.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 million.