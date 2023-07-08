Now Is A Good Time To Buy Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)

During the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares were 3.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. The 52-week high for the TIVC share is $2.87, that puts it down -2509.09 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.29 million shares over the past three months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.32%, and it has moved by 11.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.08%. The short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tivic Health Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) shares have gone down -84.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.27% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 74.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $630k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $780k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $528k and $477k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.30% and then jump by 63.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 57.10% in 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc. insiders own 10.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.32%, with the float percentage being 8.15%. Sheets Smith Wealth Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 2.02% of all shares), a total value of $90360.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $81567.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 2667.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $510.0 market value.