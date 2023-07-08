Now Is A Good Time To Buy Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA)

During the last session, Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)’s traded shares were 2.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.03. The 52-week high for the CNDA share is $10.75, that puts it down -4.78 from that peak though still a striking 5.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $359.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55590.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 174.46K shares over the past three months.

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 0.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.10%. The short interest in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) is 6120.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 310.40% in 2023.

CNDA Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp II is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)’s Major holders

Concord Acquisition Corp II insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.52%, with the float percentage being 91.52%. 683 Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.48 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $25.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P.’s that is approximately 8.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $25.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) shares are Merger Fund, The and Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $2.78 million.