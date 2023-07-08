Now Is A Good Time To Buy Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)

During the last session, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the AAP share is $212.25, that puts it down -205.92 from that peak though still a striking 8.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.56. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. AAP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 23 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.64.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) trade information

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $69.38 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.69%, and it has moved by 5.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.83%. The short interest in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is 3.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.67, which implies an increase of 12.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, AAP is trading at a discount of -87.37% off the target high and 17.84% off the low.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advance Auto Parts Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) shares have gone down -54.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.99% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.10% this quarter and then drop -31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.67 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.66 billion by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

AAP Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s Major holders

Advance Auto Parts Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.16%, with the float percentage being 98.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 926 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.87 million shares (or 13.25% of all shares), a total value of $546.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $281.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) shares are JP Morgan Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Equity Income Fund owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $124.84 million.