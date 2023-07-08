Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) Has Gained 22.49% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE)’s traded shares were 2.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.65% or $2.47. The 52-week high for the NE share is $45.50, that puts it up 1.49 from that peak though still a striking 48.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.58. The company’s market capitalization is $6.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) trade information

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) registered a 5.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.65% in intraday trading to $46.19 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.16%, and it has moved by 16.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.55%. The short interest in Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) is 5.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.80, which implies an increase of 18.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, NE is trading at a discount of -40.72% off the target high and -8.25% off the low.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 52.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600.58 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $643.12 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $275 million and $291.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 118.40% and then jump by 120.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return -66.80% in 2023.

NE Dividends

Noble Corporation Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

Noble Corporation Plc insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.73%, with the float percentage being 73.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 300 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.31 million shares (or 7.44% of all shares), a total value of $407.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $244.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Noble Corporation Plc (NE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and PIMCO Income Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $113.39 million.