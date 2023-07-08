Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Drops -17.7% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s traded shares were 3.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the LVS share is $65.58, that puts it down -17.7 from that peak though still a striking 44.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.93. The company’s market capitalization is $42.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.46 million shares over the past three months.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $55.72 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.89%, and it has moved by -5.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.58%. The short interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is 12.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.49, which implies an increase of 20.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.50 and $80.50 respectively. As a result, LVS is trading at a discount of -44.47% off the target high and -15.76% off the low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Las Vegas Sands Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares have gone up 7.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 241.67% against 0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 229.40% this quarter and then jump 296.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 139.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.37 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.56 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $985.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 126.60% and then jump by 160.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.75% per annum.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Las Vegas Sands Corp. insiders own 56.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.61%, with the float percentage being 98.62%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 932 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32.94 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 10.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $620.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.45 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $502.35 million.