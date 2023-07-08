KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’s Stock Is Up 36.48%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 5.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $21.08, that puts it down -47.31 from that peak though still a striking 36.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.09. The company’s market capitalization is $16.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.50 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BEKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $14.31 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.34%, and it has moved by -14.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.39%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 27.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $178.21, which implies an increase of 91.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.46 and $227.32 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -1488.54% off the target high and -881.55% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -11.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 161.76% against -8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 371.40% this quarter and then drop -13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.66 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.83 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.91 billion and $2.59 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.80% and then jump by 9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -163.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 65.49% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.74%, with the float percentage being 41.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 448 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 38.18 million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $719.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.23 million shares, is of HHLR Advisors, LTD’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $588.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 15.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.91 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $163.35 million.