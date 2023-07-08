Is Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -23.77% YTD?

During the last session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.26% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the UA share is $11.41, that puts it down -67.79 from that peak though still a striking 15.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.74. The company’s market capitalization is $3.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UA) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $6.80 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by -4.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.23%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is 8.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.11, which implies an increase of 32.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, UA is trading at a discount of -120.59% off the target high and -2.94% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.12%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 16.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.75%, with the float percentage being 81.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.76 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $177.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $140.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.13 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $53.95 million.