Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Still A Buy After A 3.33% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TBLT share is $9.59, that puts it down -2993.55 from that peak though still a striking 19.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $6.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.50K shares over the past three months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TBLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.33%, and it has moved by -60.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.80%. The short interest in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 94.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TBLT is trading at a discount of -1835.48% off the target high and -1835.48% off the low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares have gone down -86.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.01% against 5.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.30%. While earnings are projected to return 87.30% in 2023.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.46%, with the float percentage being 11.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 85051.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62838.0, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.