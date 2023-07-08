Is Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) On Track To Post A -650.0% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 6.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.29% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $5.25, that puts it down -228.12 from that peak though still a striking 30.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $219.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LLAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) registered a 14.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.29% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.84%, and it has moved by 25.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.91%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 6.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.98, which implies an increase of 77.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.35 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LLAP is trading at a discount of -650.0% off the target high and 15.62% off the low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terran Orbital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares have gone up 9.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.87% against -5.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 174.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.58 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.34 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.36 million and $27.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 108.70% and then jump by 167.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -26.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.00% per annum.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corporation insiders own 34.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.65%, with the float percentage being 65.15%. Lockheed Martin Corp. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.48 million shares (or 9.29% of all shares), a total value of $24.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.74 million shares, is of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $2.11 million.