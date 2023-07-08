Is Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s traded shares were 9.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.01% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the KSCP share is $3.90, that puts it down -364.29 from that peak though still a striking 57.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $67.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KSCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) registered a 19.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.01% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.45%, and it has moved by 90.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.85%. The short interest in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, KSCP is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.9 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.40%. While earnings are projected to return 52.20% in 2023.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Knightscope Inc. insiders own 6.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.19%, with the float percentage being 7.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.