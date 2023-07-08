Is iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.57% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the IHRT share is $10.85, that puts it down -172.61 from that peak though still a striking 44.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $551.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IHRT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) registered a 5.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.57% in intraday trading to $3.98 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.17%, and it has moved by 9.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.88%. The short interest in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is 7.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.58, which implies an increase of 39.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, IHRT is trading at a discount of -226.63% off the target high and 24.62% off the low.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iHeartMedia Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares have gone down -37.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.34% against -11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -240.00% this quarter and then jump 103.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $906.32 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $959.72 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $954 million and $975.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.00% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.40%. While earnings are projected to return -64.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

iHeartMedia Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.78%, with the float percentage being 98.72%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.66 million shares (or 18.58% of all shares), a total value of $88.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.14 million shares, is of Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 14.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $70.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that PIMCO Income Fd owns about 9.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 15.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.28 million, or about 5.77% of the stock, which is worth about $20.11 million.