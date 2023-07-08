Is Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 7.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $26.30, that puts it down -40.34 from that peak though still a striking 65.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.73 million shares over the past three months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $18.74 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.58%, and it has moved by 36.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.90%. The short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 31.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.99 day(s) to cover.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone up 162.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.85% against -9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.20% this quarter and then drop -46.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.1 million and $410k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -98.80% and then drop by -31.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -43.30% in 2023.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders