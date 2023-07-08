Is Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Still A Buy After plugging 21.28% Last Week?

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 15.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $2.33, that puts it down -36.26 from that peak though still a striking 77.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $502.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 million shares over the past three months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BITF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $1.71 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.28%, and it has moved by 46.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.15%. The short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 5.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.38, which implies an increase of 28.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, BITF is trading at a discount of -75.44% off the target high and -16.96% off the low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bitfarms Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares have gone up 234.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.09% against 18.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.4 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -980.70% in 2023.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 7.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.96%, with the float percentage being 18.26%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.28 million shares (or 3.80% of all shares), a total value of $8.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 8.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.