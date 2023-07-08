Is Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares were 2.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the AM share is $11.67, that puts it down -1.48 from that peak though still a striking 23.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.80. The company’s market capitalization is $5.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $11.50 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by 6.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.07%. The short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 8.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 8.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, AM is trading at a discount of -30.43% off the target high and 4.35% off the low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Midstream Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares have gone up 5.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.53% against -20.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $264.03 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $271.59 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.91 million and $231.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.30% and then jump by 17.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 122.30%. While earnings are projected to return -1.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.50% per annum.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders own 33.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.23%, with the float percentage being 80.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 426 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 37.77 million shares (or 7.87% of all shares), a total value of $396.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $350.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 23.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $265.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.43 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $109.94 million.