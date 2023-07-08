Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) On Friday â€“ Up 27.53% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.21% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $8.85, that puts it down -208.36 from that peak though still a striking 27.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $50.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 754.78K shares over the past three months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) registered a -6.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.21% in intraday trading to $2.87 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by -25.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.46%. The short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)â€™s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 29306.0 shares, is of Msd Partners, L.p.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $84108.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) shares are Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89993.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.