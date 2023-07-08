How Will Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Look After It Drops -366.67% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares were 7.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.64% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CENN share is $1.82, that puts it down -366.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $102.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) registered a 20.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.64% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.58%, and it has moved by 24.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.53%. The short interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 13.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.61 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 99.00% in 2023.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Cenntro Electric Group Limited insiders own 37.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.21%, with the float percentage being 14.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.29 million shares (or 3.05% of all shares), a total value of $4.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.