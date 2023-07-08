How Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 52.42% YTD?

During the last session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 3.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $130.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $2.16. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $144.63, that puts it down -10.98 from that peak though still a striking 37.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.91. The company’s market capitalization is $85.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.38 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $130.32 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.17%, and it has moved by 11.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.31%. The short interest in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 25.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares have gone up 46.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 26.52% against 28.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.90% this quarter and then jump 10.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.41 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.2 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.1 billion and $2.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.70% and then jump by 12.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 91.50%. While earnings are projected to return 588.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.00% per annum.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 1.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.49%, with the float percentage being 67.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,336 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 3.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.97 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.86 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.0 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.89 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $931.08 million.