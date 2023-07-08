Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Is Likely To Grow By 76.66% Or More

During the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares were 2.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.50% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the GOSS share is $15.19, that puts it down -954.86 from that peak though still a striking 36.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $148.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GOSS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) registered a 12.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.50% in intraday trading to $1.44 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.01%, and it has moved by 15.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.16%. The short interest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 16.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.17, which implies an increase of 76.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GOSS is trading at a discount of -941.67% off the target high and -4.17% off the low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gossamer Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares have gone down -33.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.00% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.40% this quarter and then jump 33.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 13.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Gossamer Bio Inc. insiders own 4.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 118.76%, with the float percentage being 124.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.55 million shares (or 6.86% of all shares), a total value of $8.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 23.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 24.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $5.25 million.