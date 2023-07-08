Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.63

During the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.87% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the GMDA share is $3.66, that puts it down -124.54 from that peak though still a striking 65.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $163.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.32 million shares over the past three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GMDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) registered a 1.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.87% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.83%, and it has moved by -28.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.44%. The short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 4.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 76.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, GMDA is trading at a discount of -574.85% off the target high and -206.75% off the low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gamida Cell Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares have gone up 11.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.74% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.70% this quarter and then jump 41.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $160k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.91 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 17.90% in 2023.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders own 20.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.89%, with the float percentage being 41.50%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.74 million shares (or 6.39% of all shares), a total value of $5.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 million.