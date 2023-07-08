For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.88% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DTIL share is $2.12, that puts it down -259.32 from that peak though still a striking 13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $67.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 628.68K shares over the past three months.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DTIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) registered a 8.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.88% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.67%, and it has moved by -28.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.71%. The short interest in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 90.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, DTIL is trading at a discount of -2781.36% off the target high and -69.49% off the low.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precision BioSciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) shares have gone down -56.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.98% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.70% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.38 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.82 million and $5.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.00% and then jump by 17.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20%. While earnings are projected to return -143.60% in 2023.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders