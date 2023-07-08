Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -14.42% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.53% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the NRGV share is $8.46, that puts it down -216.85 from that peak though still a striking 49.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $355.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NRGV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) registered a 5.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.53% in intraday trading to $2.67 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.30%, and it has moved by -3.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.02%. The short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 9.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.65, which implies an increase of 59.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NRGV is trading at a discount of -386.89% off the target high and 34.46% off the low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares have gone down -17.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.13% against -9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 158.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.3 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.3 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $977k and $1.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5,560.20% and then jump by 6,824.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -177.80% in 2023.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders own 21.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.28%, with the float percentage being 54.07%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 13.04% of all shares), a total value of $39.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.55 million shares, is of Prime Movers Lab, LLC’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $7.0 million.