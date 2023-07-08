EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $3.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

EBET Inc. (EBET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EBET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

EBET Inc. (EBET) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.91%, and it has moved by -47.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.93%. The short interest in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 96.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, EBET is trading at a discount of -2400.0% off the target high and -2400.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -133.30% in 2023.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

EBET Inc. insiders own 21.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.32%, with the float percentage being 15.68%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 4.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EBET Inc. (EBET) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56140.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $29198.0.