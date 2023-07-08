Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Given A -148.12% drop From High?

During the last session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s traded shares were 3.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.41% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the VSCO share is $48.16, that puts it down -148.12 from that peak though still a striking 13.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VSCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) registered a 3.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.41% in intraday trading to $19.41 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.74%, and it has moved by 2.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.18%. The short interest in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is 10.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 15.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, VSCO is trading at a discount of -75.17% off the target high and 17.57% off the low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Victoria’s Secret & Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares have gone down -43.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.51% against -4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -77.10% this quarter and then drop -141.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.32 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -42.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -12.00% per annum.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Victoria’s Secret & Co. insiders own 10.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.98%, with the float percentage being 107.78%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 385 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.66 million shares (or 13.82% of all shares), a total value of $364.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $269.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $100.39 million.