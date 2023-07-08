Can You Get A Quick Recovery From TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Given A -4682.61% drop From High?

During the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.02% or -$0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 328.77K shares over the past three months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TCBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) registered a -6.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.02% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.18%, and it has moved by -34.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.47%. The short interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.61, which implies an increase of 91.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.61 and $5.61 respectively. As a result, TCBP is trading at a discount of -1119.57% off the target high and -1119.57% off the low.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) shares have gone down -90.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.00% against 11.70.

While earnings are projected to return 97.70% in 2023.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders own 11.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.97%, with the float percentage being 7.89%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 4.87% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7000.0 shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11200.0.