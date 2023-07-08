Can Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -32.70% YTD?

During the last session, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s traded shares were 10.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.73% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the HBI share is $11.77, that puts it down -175.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.71 million shares over the past three months.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) registered a -5.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.73% in intraday trading to $4.28 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.89%, and it has moved by -6.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.00%. The short interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is 56.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.63 day(s) to cover.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hanesbrands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) shares have gone down -40.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.31% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -107.10% this quarter and then drop -27.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.68 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.51 billion and $1.71 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.80%. While earnings are projected to return -125.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.80% per annum.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Hanesbrands Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.85%, with the float percentage being 87.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 659 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 46.48 million shares (or 13.30% of all shares), a total value of $244.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $205.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 10.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.83 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $68.86 million.