Can Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 52.25% YTD?

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.13% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $17.00, that puts it down -43.34 from that peak though still a striking 42.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.83. The company’s market capitalization is $894.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 699.99K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ACCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 4.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.13% in intraday trading to $11.86 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.17%, and it has moved by -13.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.22%. The short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 3.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.23, which implies an increase of 26.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, ACCD is trading at a discount of -60.2% off the target high and -18.04% off the low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares have gone up 52.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.18% against 18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 23.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.95 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.45 million by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.70%. While earnings are projected to return -234.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 04 and October 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 2.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.30%, with the float percentage being 84.01%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.89 million shares (or 7.79% of all shares), a total value of $84.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.74 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $16.49 million.