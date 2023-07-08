BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Has Dropped -27.21% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares were 6.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.85% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the BRFS share is $3.41, that puts it down -65.53 from that peak though still a striking 49.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.79 million shares over the past three months.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BRFS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

BRF S.A. (BRFS) registered a 7.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.85% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.19%, and it has moved by 15.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.21%. The short interest in BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is 12.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.98, which implies a decrease of -4.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.24 and $3.36 respectively. As a result, BRFS is trading at a discount of -63.11% off the target high and 39.81% off the low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BRF S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares have gone up 43.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 350.00% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.71 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.76 billion by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.10%. While earnings are projected to return -578.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.20% per annum.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

BRF S.A. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.29%, with the float percentage being 6.36%. Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.78 million shares (or 1.55% of all shares), a total value of $21.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.75 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 8.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.85 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $12.47 million.