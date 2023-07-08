Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Received An -25.60% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares were 2.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.24% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BRQS share is $1.88, that puts it down -1075.0 from that peak though still a striking 6.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $29.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) registered a -3.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.24% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.55%, and it has moved by -23.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.32%. The short interest in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $192.00, which implies an increase of 99.92% to the stock's current value.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.9 million by the end of Dec 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.90%. While earnings are projected to return 86.10% in 2023.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders