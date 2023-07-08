Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Stock Dropped -39.51% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.35% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the ARVL share is $96.00, that puts it down -4724.12 from that peak though still a striking 18.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $30.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 778.01K shares over the past three months.

Arrival (ARVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ARVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Arrival (ARVL) registered a -6.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.35% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.62%, and it has moved by -39.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.51%. The short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 1.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $268.44, which implies an increase of 99.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $268.44 and $268.44 respectively. As a result, ARVL is trading at a discount of -13389.45% off the target high and -13389.45% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -830.00% in 2023.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders own 44.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.88%, with the float percentage being 12.51%. Citigroup Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Antara Capital Lp’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrival (ARVL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 19472.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38749.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10035.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $19969.0.