After BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Surges -152.1% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares were 5.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BB share is $7.20, that puts it down -51.26 from that peak though still a striking 33.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.93 million shares over the past three months.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. BB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

BlackBerry Limited (BB) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $4.76 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.19%, and it has moved by -10.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.49%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.21, which implies an increase of 23.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BB is trading at a discount of -152.1% off the target high and 5.46% off the low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackBerry Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares have gone up 31.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.78% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.1 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180.76 million by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20%. While earnings are projected to return 83.30% in 2023.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 25 and September 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.44 million shares, is of Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund’s that is approximately 1.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $40.13 million.