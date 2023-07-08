Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP):The Stock Was Up 2.22 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.06% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ADAP share is $2.65, that puts it down -194.44 from that peak though still a striking 2.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $197.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 968.48K shares over the past three months.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ADAP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) registered a -3.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.06% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.85%, and it has moved by -16.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.98%. The short interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 7.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.94, which implies an increase of 81.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ADAP is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and -122.22% off the low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares have gone down -49.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.90% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.60% this quarter and then jump 54.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 198.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.78 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.16 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.54 million and $7.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.50% and then jump by 59.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.20%. While earnings are projected to return -1.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.03%, with the float percentage being 70.25%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 38.97 million shares (or 25.20% of all shares), a total value of $42.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.11 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 11.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares are Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $1.49 million.