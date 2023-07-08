A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

During the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 5.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TME share is $9.29, that puts it down -28.14 from that peak though still a striking 56.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $12.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TME has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $7.25 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.76%, and it has moved by -5.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.88%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 15.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.84, which implies an increase of 89.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.95 and $82.22 respectively. As a result, TME is trading at a discount of -1034.07% off the target high and -630.34% off the low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares have gone down -21.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.88% against 28.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.60% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $959.43 million and $1.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.50% and then drop by -3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.90%. While earnings are projected to return 26.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.91% per annum.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders