A -354.55% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)

During the last session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares were 6.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.86% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the VBIV share is $40.50, that puts it down -2968.18 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $10.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. VBIV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.16.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) registered a 11.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.86% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Friday, 07/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.79%, and it has moved by -46.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.72%. The short interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 78.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, VBIV is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -354.55% off the low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VBI Vaccines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares have gone down -90.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.64% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,100.00% this quarter and then drop -1,888.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 278.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $930k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $346k and $317k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 168.80% and then jump by 483.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return -60.40% in 2023.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.65%, with the float percentage being 38.85%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 30.40% of all shares), a total value of $23.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and General American Investors Co. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 93875.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 million.