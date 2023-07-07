ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Investing Potential Is $0.27

During the recent session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s traded shares were 25.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.46% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ZVSA share is $25.00, that puts it down -9159.26 from that peak though still a striking 14.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) registered a 10.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.46% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.78%, and it has moved by -33.51% in 30 days. The short interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 0.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -198.60% in 2023.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 54.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.08%, with the float percentage being 13.51%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16894.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $32605.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4076.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8968.0 market value.