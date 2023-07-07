Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Investing Potential Is $0.97

During the last session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the YSG share is $2.20, that puts it down -126.8 from that peak though still a striking 15.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $550.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.45%, and it has moved by -4.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.27%. The short interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 3.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.99 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 43.60% in 2023.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders own 5.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.23%, with the float percentage being 30.79%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.94 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $51.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.17 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 3.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 3.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $5.63 million.