Why GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GLOP share is $9.27, that puts it down -7.54 from that peak though still a striking 45.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.70. The company’s market capitalization is $446.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 421.41K shares over the past three months.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GLOP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $8.62 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.12%, and it has moved by 0.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.02%. The short interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.05, which implies an increase of 4.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.65 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, GLOP is trading at a discount of -10.21% off the target high and -0.35% off the low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GasLog Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares have gone up 36.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.19% against -18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.60% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.82 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.03 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $84.92 million and $95.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.80% and then drop by -4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.40%. While earnings are projected to return 460.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.10% per annum.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GasLog Partners LP is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

GasLog Partners LP insiders own 30.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.47%, with the float percentage being 37.93%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.27 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $19.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.97 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 3.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $9.43 million.