What Will Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Be Like After It Jumps -376.0% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.21% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BNTC share is $1.19, that puts it down -376.0 from that peak though still a striking 48.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $6.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BNTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) registered a 6.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.21% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.40%, and it has moved by 13.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.98%. The short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 93.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BNTC is trading at a discount of -1500.0% off the target high and -1500.0% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 31.10% in 2023.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 31 and September 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders own 7.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.09%, with the float percentage being 56.58%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 35.74% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 6.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 22.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74773.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $19403.0.