Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC): Can A Stock That’s Up 38.16% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.39% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the VINC share is $1.95, that puts it down -38.3 from that peak though still a striking 55.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $29.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50420.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 81.99K shares over the past three months.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VINC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) registered a 4.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.39% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.74%, and it has moved by -25.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.48%. The short interest in Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.67, which implies an increase of 78.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, VINC is trading at a discount of -609.22% off the target high and -254.61% off the low.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vincerx Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) shares have gone up 42.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.30% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.80% this quarter and then jump 27.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -35.80% in 2023.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Vincerx Pharma Inc. insiders own 25.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.57%, with the float percentage being 81.81%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.06 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $2.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.69 million shares, is of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.