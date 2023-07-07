urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Has Been Falling -36.95% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.67% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the UGRO share is $7.12, that puts it down -313.95 from that peak though still a striking 36.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $16.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 72590.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 116.60K shares over the past three months.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UGRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) registered a 16.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.67% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.34%, and it has moved by 39.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.70%. The short interest in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.40, which implies an increase of 79.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, UGRO is trading at a discount of -539.53% off the target high and -306.98% off the low.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that urban-gro Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) shares have gone down -43.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.86% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.70% this quarter and then jump 92.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.26 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.28 million and $10.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.80% and then jump by 210.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.50%. While earnings are projected to return 45.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

