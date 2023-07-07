trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) Is Up 18.10% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TRVG share is $2.03, that puts it down -48.18 from that peak though still a striking 32.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $458.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.79K shares over the past three months.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TRVG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

trivago N.V. (TRVG) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.48%, and it has moved by 18.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.87%. The short interest in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.44, which implies an increase of 4.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.14 and $1.83 respectively. As a result, TRVG is trading at a discount of -33.58% off the target high and 16.79% off the low.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that trivago N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares have gone up 0.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 153.13% against 19.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.90%. While earnings are projected to return 141.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 37.71% per annum.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

trivago N.V. insiders own 33.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.66%, with the float percentage being 49.44%. Par Capital Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.09 million shares (or 21.17% of all shares), a total value of $33.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.22 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Frank Fds-Frank Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF owns about 2.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.