Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 4.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$1.39. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $40.17, that puts it down -19.13 from that peak though still a striking 42.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.25. The company’s market capitalization is $23.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.86 million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.96% in intraday trading to $33.72 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.44%, and it has moved by -0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.69%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 17.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $345.64, which implies an increase of 90.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $278.55 and $413.56 respectively. As a result, TCOM is trading at a discount of -1126.45% off the target high and -726.07% off the low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares have gone down -5.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 531.03% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,350.00% this quarter and then jump 152.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 102.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.76 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $502.89 million and $1.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 196.50% and then jump by 74.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.70%. While earnings are projected to return 346.20% in 2023.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.42%, with the float percentage being 53.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 568 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 30.79 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.78 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 7.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $271.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.02 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $257.97 million.