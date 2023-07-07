The Time To Buy Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Is Now

During the recent session, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $529.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$7.96. The 52-week high for the COST share is $564.75, that puts it down -6.68 from that peak though still a striking 15.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $447.90. The company’s market capitalization is $238.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. COST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.48% in intraday trading to $529.41 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by 2.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.46%. The short interest in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is 4.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $549.99, which implies an increase of 3.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $475.00 and $610.00 respectively. As a result, COST is trading at a discount of -15.22% off the target high and 10.28% off the low.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Costco Wholesale Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) shares have gone up 15.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.59% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.80% this quarter and then jump 7.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.32 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.63 billion by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return 16.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.30% per annum.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Costco Wholesale Corporation is 4.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)’s Major holders

Costco Wholesale Corporation insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.60%, with the float percentage being 70.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,587 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.75 million shares (or 8.97% of all shares), a total value of $19.75 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.23 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $4.67 billion.