The Current Price For Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s traded shares were 4.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.29% or -$1.0. The 52-week high for the GILD share is $89.74, that puts it down -17.71 from that peak though still a striking 22.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.27. The company’s market capitalization is $95.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.50 million shares over the past three months.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. GILD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.71.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) registered a -1.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.29% in intraday trading to $76.24 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.08%, and it has moved by -1.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.30%. The short interest in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is 16.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $92.17, which implies an increase of 17.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, GILD is trading at a discount of -50.84% off the target high and -1.0% off the low.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gilead Sciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) shares have gone down -10.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.16% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.20% this quarter and then drop -1.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.48 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.81 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.26 billion and $6.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.90%. While earnings are projected to return -26.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.30% per annum.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gilead Sciences Inc. is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

Gilead Sciences Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.97%, with the float percentage being 86.06%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,365 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 126.56 million shares (or 10.15% of all shares), a total value of $10.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 112.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 38.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.27 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.74 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.8 billion.