The BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) Stock Dropped -6.68% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s traded shares were 3.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.91% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the BMRN share is $117.77, that puts it down -37.58 from that peak though still a striking 5.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.53. The company’s market capitalization is $16.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BMRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) trade information

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) registered a -1.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.91% in intraday trading to $85.60 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.18%, and it has moved by -6.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.88%. The short interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is 6.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $119.22, which implies an increase of 28.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, BMRN is trading at a discount of -133.64% off the target high and 14.72% off the low.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shares have gone down -14.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.59% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.30% this quarter and then jump 725.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600.43 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $612.63 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $533.8 million and $518.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then jump by 18.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.20%. While earnings are projected to return 301.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 58.00% per annum.

BMRN Dividends

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s Major holders

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.41%, with the float percentage being 100.89%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 883 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.24 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 8.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $756.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.28 million, or about 3.35% of the stock, which is worth about $537.67 million.