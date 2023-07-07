The $0.17 Value Of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)’s traded shares were 19.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.23% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $16.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 136.80K shares over the past three months.

Akumin Inc. (AKU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AKU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) trade information

Akumin Inc. (AKU) registered a -7.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.23% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.21%, and it has moved by -54.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.57%. The short interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.60, which implies an increase of 89.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, AKU is trading at a discount of -2252.94% off the target high and -47.06% off the low.

Akumin Inc. (AKU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akumin Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akumin Inc. (AKU) shares have gone down -76.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.82% against 6.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $248.06 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.02 billion and $248.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then drop by -0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.60%. While earnings are projected to return -211.00% in 2023.

AKU Dividends

Akumin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)’s Major holders

Akumin Inc. insiders own 36.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.02%, with the float percentage being 50.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 3.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.54 million shares, is of First Light Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akumin Inc. (AKU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.